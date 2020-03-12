Barbara Ann Kastner, 89, of Fort Wayne and formerly Huntington, passed away March 10, 2020.
Mrs. Kastner was born August 2, 1930, to Francis and Cecile M. (Allen) Bartrom. Her husband, James Kastner, preceded her in death.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 13, 4-7 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
Additional calling hours will be Saturday, from 9-10 a.m. at the church followed by mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
