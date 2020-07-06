Barbara A. Smith, age 84, of Huntington, died at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020. There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Barbara was born on July 17, 1935 in Wabash, the daughter of Charles and Laura (Cozad) Harrell. She graduated from Huntington Township High School in 1953 and married Carl Eugene Smith on November 3, 1953 in Huntington; he preceded her in death on January 13, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Wayne E. (Thresa) Smith of Huntington, daughters Pamela (Thomas) Holzinger of Roanoke and Karen (Steven) Fairchild of Columbia City, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.