Barbara A. Duncan, 56, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away at 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 21, 1964, to Ray and Doris Jane (Anderson) Duncan.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992, with Pastor John Cook officiating.
