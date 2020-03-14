Mrs. Barbara A. Creviston, 90, Marion Indiana joined her husband, James Creviston in heaven Mar. 11, 2020. She was born Feb. 10, 1930 to Glen and Grace Parrish in Grant County Indiana.
Barbara is survived by her son Vaughn; (Martha) Creviston, daughters; Linda (Keith) Eltzroth and Nancy Daniels (Bill Walker), granddaughters; Angie Rudy, Leia Daniels and Sarah Schafer, great granddaughters; Dakota & Sydney Grawcock and sister; Mary Cortner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband James Creviston, grandson; Michael Creviston, brother; Burl Parrish and sister; Ruby Meier.
A Graveside service will be held for Barbara at Converse Cemetery, Converse IN, Friday, Mar. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m.
Memorials on her behalf may be made to Swayzee Christian Church 110 North Washington St. Swayzee Indiana, 46986
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.