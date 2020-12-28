Barbara A. Best, 69, of Huntington, passed away December 22, 2020.
Barbara was born on December 28, 1950 in Zanesville, OH the daughter of Robert Stoneburner and Dolores (Price) Stoneburner. She attended Crooksville High School and was a Homemaker. Barbara was a member of the Eagles and she enjoyed playing BINGO.
