Barb Bickel, 68, of Norman Park, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Kingwood Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Greene officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
Born on May 10, 1953, in Marion, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Delbert Rice, Sr. and Anna Rose Rice. She retired from RCA/Thompson Consumer Electronics and was of the Quaker Faith.
