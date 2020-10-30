B. Joan Futrell, 92, died peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. Her grandson, Jason Futrell, preceded her in death, as did her husband, Joseph W. Futrell, a Marine who participated in action on Guam and Okinawa.
She is survived by her children: Karen Sonner, Randy Futrell, Julie Sroufe, and Becky Taylor (Sam); 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
