B. Joan Cruea, 92, of Gas City, passed away at 1:05 am on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Saturday, March 30, 1929, to Edward "Ted" and Dorothy (Burris) Barton. On May 7, 1952, she married Norman Cruea, who preceded her in 1973.
Joan graduated from Gas City High School Class of 1947. She worked in the selecting department for 18 years with Owens Illinois and SCM until her retirement in 1983.
