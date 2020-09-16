Axel L. Dressler, age 1, of Poneto, IN, died Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Memorials can be made out to the family to support Amanda, Keifer and the children so that they might go visit the elephants in Axel’s honor.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street PO Box 376, Van Buren, IN where the family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020. Funeral service will be at Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home at 6:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020, Ann Jones officiating.
