Avis Bowman, 81, Marion, passed away at 8:28 pm on September 27, 2020. She was born in Marion on March 12, 1939, to Ralph and Ida (Crepes) Ragon. She was married to Robert Bowman, who preceded her in death.
Visitation is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Avis’ funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.