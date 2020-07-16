Austin J. O’Dell, 26, of Wabash, passed away of natural causes, at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his employer, Real Alloys of Wabash. He was born in Peru, Indiana, to Troy O’Dell and Kimberly Shaneyfelt on July 6, 1994.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Calling hours for family and friends will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
