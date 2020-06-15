Aundria (Hall) Bloomer, 69, of Gas City, passed from this life, Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Aundria was born June 7, 1951 in Marion to Kenneth L. Sr. and Virginia (Lewis) Hall. She had been together with her husband, John Bloomer since 1969; he survives
Aundria graduated Marion High School in 1969 and later attended Tucker’s Vocational School of Practical Nursing. She became an LPN in 1989 and continued working as a nurse until her retirement in 2017. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.
Aundria is survived by her husband John, stepdaughter Stacy (Tony) Hofer, son-in-law David Bennett, grandchildren: Dustin Hofer, Ashley Hofer, Virginia (Michael) Bennett, Molly (Damion) Wright, and Randy (Chelle) Bennett, 11 great-grandchildren including Aiden Max Bennett and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Angie Dawn Bloomer-Bennett, three brothers, Kenneth L. Hall Jr., John R. Hall, Larry D. Hall and a sister, Tamara Nelson.
Visitation will be from 10:00am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 East 38th Street, Marion. A service celebrating Aundria’s life will begin at 12:00 pm. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will follow the service.
Memorial contributions in Aundria’s memory may be given to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services, Warsaw, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-fcs.com.
