Aundra L. Sherman, 65, passed away in Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne on January 13, 2021. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on May 19, 1955.

Aundra was a 1973 graduate of Marion High School and then went on to graduate from beauty school. Aundra lived in Converse until she married Orville Sherman on February 14, 1991 and they made Marion their home

