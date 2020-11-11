August L. Loftis, 85, of Upland, died Monday, November 9, 2020 in Wesleyan Healthcare, Marion. He was born in Marion on August 12, 1935, the son of the late Edward and Albertine Loftis.
August graduated from Van Buren High School and served in the United States Army from 1956-1958. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He had been employed with Glass Containers, Gas City, and later retired from Dana Corporation, Marion, as a Tool & Die Maker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.