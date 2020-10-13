Audrey Lee Baugher, 89, passed away at 7 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor Nursing Home.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Private burial will be at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Prosperity, South Carolina.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, South Carolina 29127
