Audrey Jean Totten, 39, passed away in Florida on September 18th, 2020. She was born on November 25th, 1980 at Marion general hospital.
Survivors include her mother Cledith Lee, father Randy Lee of Rockville her boyfriend Ron Hewitt, Florida, 2 sons Donnie (Brianna Wright) Lee, Patrick Wildoner, Marion, and a Daughter Destiny (Preston Brooks) Thompson of Texas, 5 grandchildren, Roslinn Thompson, William Brooks, Texas,Gracie Lee, Titan Lee, and Braley Fisher. She has 5 brothers Jordan (Tayna) Lee, of Texas, Randy B Lee of Marion Daniel (Melissa) Saylors of Fairmount, William Saylors of Marion and John Phillips she has 4 sisters, Sunshine (Randy) Reynolds of Marion Casandra (Shaun) Woodring of Rockville, Sabina (Nathan) Fisher and Tabitha Phillips-Simpson she has many niece and nephews.
We will be celebrating her life at 1:00 pm on Friday October 16th at Jonesboro Wesleyan church on Main St. in Jonesboro, IN.
