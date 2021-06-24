Audrey J. Schock, 79, of Marion, passed away in her home on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born in Mancelona, Michigan, on May 29, 1942, to Gordon and Reatha (Larson) Lather. On June 7, 1985, she married Bradley A. Schock, and he preceded her in death in 2012.
Audrey had fond memories of her childhood living on the family farm north of Mancelona. Her family later moved to southern Michigan, where she attended and graduated from Spring Arbor High School. As a young adult, Audrey moved to Arizona, where she lived for 48 years. Audrey was always a hard worker. She attended beauty school and loved working in her profession as a hairdresser for over 38 years. In 2017, Audrey moved back to the Midwest to be near her family. She lived with her niece, Twila, in Marion.
