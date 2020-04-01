Asher L. Hawkins, 78, of Bluffton, IN. formerly of Montpelier, died March 29, 2020 at Markle Health & Rehab. He was born April 04, 1941, in Grant County, IN. He married Leanor “Judy” (Tarpley) Hawkins on Oct. 21, 1983. Asher attended Mississinewa High School.
He was a member of the Hartford City Moose Lodge. Asher enjoyed camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
There will be a private family visitation on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Burial will be at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
