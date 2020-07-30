Arturo L. Pangalangan, M.D., 91, passed away in Marion on July 19, 2020. He was born in the Philippines on Sept. 14, 1928. He married Brena Farrales and she preceded him in death. Arturo received his American Citizenship in 1973 and was a physician with VA Northern Indiana Health Care Systems.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Aug. 1, 2020, St. Paul Catholic Church, 1031 Kem Road, Marion with Rev. Christopher Roberts officiating. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
