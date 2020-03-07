Artris Harbert, 87, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away at 11:36 am on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Northeast Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. She was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 27, 1932, to the union of Willie and Betty (Jones) Harbert.
Artris worked in the health care industry for over 21 years with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion. She retired in November of 1994. During her years that she lived in Marion, Artris attended Greater Second Baptist Church, where she was a member until she relocated to be closer to her daughter. During the last 15 years, she resided with her daughter in San Antonio.
Artris enjoyed several activities and hobbies throughout her life, such as reading and gardening, and she also loved traveling. She will not only be remembered as a hard worker, she will be most importantly remembered as a very kind and caring mother.
Survivors include her daughter, Alice Harbert of San Antonio, TX; niece, Marcia Harbert of Marion; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister, Callie Jones.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Artris’ life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stanford Bolden officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
