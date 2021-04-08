Arthur W. Fields, 92, of Huntington, IN passed away at 3:17 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 followed by Funeral Services at 12 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Dr., Huntington, IN with Pastor Chris Hayden officiating. Entombment will follow the Funeral Service at Gardens of Memory in Marion, IN.
