Arthur E. “Art” Covey, 60, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence.
Public calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N .Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN, 46750.
A Graveside will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 12:30 p.m. at Gardens of Memory, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Donor’s Choice in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences: www.mc elhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
