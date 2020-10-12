Arthur C. Harmon, Jr., 87, passed away in his Converse home on October 7, 2020. He was born in Bathe County, Kentucky on February 2, 1933 to the late Arthur C. and Delcie (Perkins) Harmon.
He lived in Converse for 67 years. On December 1, 1953 he married Donna Stephens. Mrs. Harmon survives. He retired from General Tire having worked as a fork life operator. Arthur then worked as a farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was also a great joker. But, more important to him was the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is also survived by his daughter, Penny Herman; brothers, Sidney (Betty) Harmon, Carlise, Kentucky; Wilson (Margaret) Harmon, Owingsville, Kentucky; David (Polly) Harmon, Fleming County, Kentucky; sisters, Phyllis House, South Carolina; Lucille Bailey, Sweetser; grandchildren, Lori Del Sunshine Herman, Richard Brandon (Brittany) Herman, Brittnea (Justin) Short; great-grandchildren, Addeson Short and Laeton Short.
Arthur is also preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Fickle, Dolores Reed, and Ada Mitchell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, in Kentucky. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangement. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
