Arthur “Art” Lee Caldwell, 94, Marion, passed away at 3:45 am on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Carroll County, Indiana, on February 7, 1926, to Willard and Mary (Garrison) Caldwell. On August 6, 1949, he married Barbara Lou Pattengale, and she survives.
In 1944, Art graduated from Converse High School, where he played on the Borderman basketball team. His team was undefeated all the way to the semi-state championship. He served in the United States Navy for two years during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was in the battles of Okinawa, Saipan, and Iwo Jima. It was while on their way to the Occupation of Japan that the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. After his military service, Art graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, business education, and physical education. He taught business and coached baseball at Roll High School for three years. He went on to teach math, business, and driver’s education at Marion High School, where he also coached baseball and served as the athletic director. The Art Caldwell Baseball Field at Marion High School was named in his honor at his 1985 retirement, and he was recently inducted into the 2020 Class of Grant County Sports Hall of Fame.
Art enjoyed playing Bridge, especially at The Elks and The Senior Center, as well as in the homes of his friends. He was an avid sports fan, played softball and golf, and loved watching the New York Yankees. One of his life highlights, while coaching the Indiana North All-Stars, was getting to meet and have a photo taken with Mickey Mantle. Art liked to travel, especially going on cruises and vacations with his wife. He will be remembered as a very likable man who loved meeting people. He was also a very family-oriented and hard-working man who always had a good sense of humor.
In addition to his loving wife of seventy years, Barbara, survivors include his daughters, Sheila J. (Paul) Stewart of Jonesboro and Carol (Phil) Spitler of Kokomo; granddaughter, Natalie Stewart; grandsons, Kyle Stewart, Shawn Spitler, and Justin (Lacy) Spitler; sister, Jean M. (late James) Hawkins of Amboy; special friends, Addison and Ashton Wine; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Art’s life will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion High School, Athletics Department, 750 W. 26th St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.