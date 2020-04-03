Arnetta Rose Hunnicutt, 90, of Huntington, died March 31, 2020 at St. Anne’s Victory Noll in Huntington.
Arnetta was born on May 8, 1929 in Huntington, to William Okuly and Mary Frances (Karst) Okuly.
Private graveside services will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church or Cancer Services for Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Preferred memorials are to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church or Cancer Services for Huntington County, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
