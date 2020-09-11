Arminda ‘Mindy” Kay Slentz, 63, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
She will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Keplinger Funeral Home and staff recommend everyone visiting our facility to please follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are required.
Please utilize the Keplinger website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or the Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Miller’s Merry Manor, 0548 South 100 West. Hartford City, IN 47348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.