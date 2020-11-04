Armandine "Amy" (Eccles) Parrish, 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Marion. Amy was born in Gas City, Indiana, on February 8, 1931, to the late Merritt F. and Edith A. (Howell) Eccles. She attended Gas City Schools. Amy married the love of her life, Jerry Parrish, on March 17, 1967. She was always a dedicated, trustworthy, and hard-working lady. Amy worked in the cafeteria at Fisher Body, Thomson, and Fairmount Elementary Schools. She worked at the Knotty Pine, the Light Spot, Kewpie, Singer, and the Greenstamp Store. Amy was a member of Jones Chapel Church, the Sympathy Club, the Tecumseh Lodge, in Indianapolis, and the Grand 11 CB Club, where her handle name was Stardust. She and Jerry volunteered at the James Dean Museum for a few years. She volunteered for the March of Dimes telethon for many years. Amy loved traveling, camping, taking coffee breaks, and spending time with her family, especially the babies.
Amy is survived by her husband, Jerry Parrish, Marion; daughters, Madge "Maggie" (Bud) Teegarden, Jonesboro; and Edith "Edie" Paul, Marion; step-daughter, Pepper Stevenson; grandchildren, Christy Magers, Marion; Robert J. (Angela Simpson) Paul, Marion; and Amber C. Rodriguez (Paul), Marion; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Chelsea, Corbin, Cierra, Kirsten, Brady, and Eric; ten great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and special grandchildren, Bobby and Tiffany Thornburg.
