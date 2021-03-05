On Friday morning, March 5, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., Ardelia Lee (Smith) Williams died peacefully at age 96 in her Marion home. Ardelia passed 17 days after her husband, Wilbur Glenn Williams (age 91), and after celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.
Ardelia was born in Noblesville, Indiana, on December 17, 1924, and met her husband, Wilbur, at Indiana Wesleyan University (formerly Marion College). They graduated, married, started a family, and moved from Indiana to England, back to Indiana, and then to New Jersey while she taught art and blessed many. In 1967, Ardelia returned as a full-time professor and coordinator for the Art Department at Indiana Wesleyan University. She started a department with one student and built it to over 100 when she retired in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.