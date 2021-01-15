Anthony “Tony” Leigh Slater, 68, passed away December 16, 2020.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Road in Fort Wayne with calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Tony will be cremated, with interment at Union Cemetery in Eaton, Indiana at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.