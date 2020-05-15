After a long-time illness, Anthony O. Johnson, 70, Marion, passed away at 4:09 pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at VA Northern Indiana Health Care System in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, January 17, 1950, to Robert Johnson and Shirley (Crabtree) Snow.
Anthony was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving as an engineer and in the area of construction. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He achieved the rank of Private and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked at the Chrysler Transmission Plant for 30 years until his retirement. He attended Cowboy Church at Grace Community Church.
Anthony will be remembered as one who was extremely creative and intelligent. He could put practically anything together. He was also very meticulous. Everything that had a place and needed to be in its place probably resulted from his military training. Most of all, Anthony loved his family, and he loved his dogs. He had owned several throughout the years, with his favorite dogs being Schnauzers.
Survivors include his daughter, Michele Bradberry of Marion; granddaughter, Drew (Dain) Gerber of Marion; brother, Robert (Lynn) Johnson of Marion; two sisters, Catherine (Dennis) Roberson of Marion and Janet Ng of Dryan, TX; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private visitation and service will be held with burial taking place in Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
