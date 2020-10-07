Anthony Joseph Vincent Aguilera, age 63, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence.
Anthony was born on January 28, 1957, to Frank and Joyce (Mozynski) Aguilera. His parents preceded him in death.
There will be no calling or services.
A private burial will be at a later date.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN, is handling arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhart funeralhome.com
