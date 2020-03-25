Anthony R. “Tony” Draper, 69, of North Webster, IN passed away at 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on Nov. 17, 1950 in Marion, IN to Hermer Franklin & Rita Ann (Richards) Draper.
He grew up in Gas City, IN and graduated from Mississinewa High School in Gas City. He worked in the construction field most of his life and lived in Texas most of his life until he moved to North Webster in 2009.
He is survived by:
Daughter – Christina Pate
Son – Joshua Lee Draper
Four Grandchildren
Sister – Patrise Ann Beeson of North Webster
Brother - Dan Edward Draper of Upland
He was preceded in death by his parents – Hermer Draper & Rita Beeson, and step father – Royce Beeson.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. Ind. 15, Warsaw, IN. No public services will be held. Owen Family Funeral Home, Ind. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton, IN 46562. To send condolences to the family of Tony Draper, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.