Annie L. Douglas, 85, Marion, went to meet her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her family at home on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:22 PM. Annie was born March 29, 1935 in Maysville, KY to Hazel A. and James C. Vice, who preceded her in death. As a young child she moved with her mother and father to Marion. She graduated from Marion High School in 1953. Annie married C. Dewain Douglas, who survives, on October 5, 1957. Together they had a daughter, Jamie A.(James) Bragg , Marion, who also survives. Annie is also survived by her three grandsons, Jarrett (Cacy) Bragg, Thompson Station, TN, Jordan (Kassie) Bragg, Noblesville, and Joel Bragg, Lafayette, along with three great-grandchildren, Mila Bragg, S.J. Bragg, and Brooks Bragg.
Annie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that displayed endless amounts of love for all. Though she held various jobs including working with Jamie at La Danz Studio, Annie exemplified the meaning of homemaker and showed each day how to make a house a home. This was evidenced by her preparing countless meals for family and friends, which Annie considered an honor to serve. She always looked for the best in everyone and would not speak unkindly of others by extending grace to all.
Being “Granny” to her three grandsons and three great-grandchildren was the joy of her life. Each day was spent showing them the tender loving kindness that only a grandmother can. She supported each in all of their activities and shared in the joy of their accomplishments. She lived for visits, phone calls, and loved to share her cooking with their friends. Any and all were always welcome to pop in and share a meal from her kitchen. When friends were introduced, all it ever took was one visit, one meal, and then she was “Granny” to them too. Her love and kindness were infectious and felt by many.
Annie was an example of faith, showed her love in her actions, and lived by Colossians 3:12, where the Bible tells us to “clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.” Her faith was a part of her life and she wore it daily.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Joyce Jackson for her support throughout this journey. Whether it was taking Annie to doctor appointments, bringing food to the home, or simply stopping to check on her, Joyce carried their friendship to the end.
Friends and family may call from 5–8 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington, Marion. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Annie's final resting place will follow services at Estates of Serenity, Marion. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.