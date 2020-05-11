Annette Lynn Smith Osborne, 56, wife of Phil Osborne, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in Winchester, KY. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on October 7, 1963, to the late Lonnie and Mary Ann Smith Little.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Caleb Cox, Jared (Nicole) Payne and Kelsey (Sarah) Payne; one daughter, Lydia (Paul) Mullins; seven grandchildren, Loreli Payne, Jared Jacob Payne, McKenna Payne, Levi Payne, Cohen Payne, Mahala Mullins and Tristan Mullins; step daughters, Valerie (Roger) Smith and Allison (V.P.) Palmer; four step grandchildren, Carter Smith, Evan Palmer, Logan Palmer and Clay Palmer.
Graveside services will be at 2:00PM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Park Cemetery in Fairmount, Indiana with V.P. Palmer officiating. Scobee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
