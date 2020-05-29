Annette Lynn Shreves, age 41 of Rutledge Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was born June 11, 1978 in California and was the daughter of the late Donald Shreves and Vicki Connett.
Annette loved her family beyond measure and enjoyed spending time with friends. She was a very strong-willed person and was loved by all that knew her. She had recently started drawing pictures in her spare time and mentioned it helped her to cope with the passing of her mother just 18 months ago. Annette will be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her three boys, Tristin Ervin, Tevin Ervin and Tyson George; the love of her life, Jimmie George; 2 brothers, Steven (Erica) Shreves and Brian Shreves; a sister, Stacy Dils; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana. Funeral Services will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
