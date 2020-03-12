Annalee Schaaf, 91, passed away in Century Villa Healthcare, Greentown, Indiana. She was born in Somerset on April 22, 1928 to the late Lee and Evelyn (Holcom) Cook.
Annalee lived most of her life in Grant County. She graduated from Swayzee High School in 1946. She married Norman Schaaf on April 23, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2002. Annalee worked as a cook at Oak Hill High School until she retired after thirty years. She was a member of the Converse Church of Christ. In addition to going to church Annalee enjoyed working puzzle books, crocheting and watching television.
She is survived by her children, Terry (Toni) Schaaf, Marion; Gene (Linda) Schaaf, Goodyear, Arizona; Linda (Erskine) Carter, Greentown; Susan (Farris) Abbott, Delphi; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held at 5:00-8:00pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Please direct memorial contributions to The Ark Christian Camp, 3522 North 1000 W27, Converse, Indiana 46919.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
