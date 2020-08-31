Annabelle Christine Arbuckle, 84, Marion, passed away at 8:01 am on August 28, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Kentucky on November 6, 1935, to Elgin and Agnes (Daugherty) Calvert.
Anna graduated from Flemingsburg High School and was a homemaker. She was married to Ronald "Pete" Arbuckle in 1957, and he preceded her in death on November 4, 2001. She enjoyed engaging in conversation with others. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and spending summers on Chapman Lake. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took great pride in their lives and activities, which were her favorite things to do.
Survivors include her daughter, Shari (Jeff) Southworth of Pierceton; son, Chris (Missy) Arbuckle of Indianapolis; grandsons, Tyler Harmon and Kristopher Harmon; granddaughter, Brittany Southworth; great-granddaughters, Andie Harmon and Tes Harmon; and great-grandsons, Liam Harmon, Dak Harmon, Pierce Harmon, and Benjamin Harmon.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Arbuckle; parents; and siblings, Iona P. Henderson and Albert Calvert.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Anna's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Payton officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Family Service Society, 101 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.