Nov. 9, 1940 – Jan. 17, 2020
Annabella Cariste Dwight
Annabella Cariste Dwight, 79, of Manasquan, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and resided there until marrying her husband, Barclay William Dwight, in 1962. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Perth Amboy and worked at General Cable where she met her husband-to-be and made many life-long friends. The couple moved to North Adams, Massachusetts where Annabella enjoyed working as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Freshman at Williams College. Her friendship and compassion for the Williams’ freshman inspired them to dedicate their yearbook to her. After relocating to Marion, Indiana in 1979, she committed herself to be a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Annabella’s gift was her ability to serve others and spread joy to her family, friends, and anyone she encountered.
Annabella devoted her life to uplift those around her. A faithful mother, grandmother, and friend, she treasured her children and grandchildren. She embraced every moment spent with them. Annabella cherished her husband and the many decades they spent together. They enjoyed dancing, traveling, cooking, hosting family during the holidays, and – most importantly – spending time with one another. Annabella’s radiating love for life was also exemplified in helping her dad at the family grocery store, writing heartfelt letters, spending time with loved ones, dancing in the kitchen to 1950s rock and roll, performing at the local community theater, and baking for friends. Her joy and unconditional love were boundless and will continue to inspire all those who knew her. Annabella’s life reflected the highest example of love, generosity, compassion, and unwavering faith in God and family.
Annabella is predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Barclay, her parents, Anthony and Louise Cariste of Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and her sister, Joanna Jacovinich of Sewaren, New Jersey. Annabella is survived by her daughter Susan and her husband Eric Kuper of Manasquan, her son Barclay and his wife Kate of Nashville, Tennessee, her grandchildren Savannah, Jeremy, Sarah, and Emma Kuper and Luke, Mia, and Jacob Dwight and her sister, Patricia Drotar of Manalapan, New Jersey.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Church of St. Denis, 90 Union Avenue, Manasquan. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Part the Cloud + Bill Gates Partnership at http://www.alz.org. All proceeds go directly to funding Alzheimer’s research with the highest probability of slowing, stopping or ultimately curing Alzheimer’s disease.
