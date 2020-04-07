Anna Parkkali, 96, of Wabash, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on Feb. 16, 1924, in Pashchkovo, Russia, to the late Mikail Orekhov and Feodosia Yakovlevna Grigorieva.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for family will be held at Friends Cemetery in Wabash.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash, Indiana 46992.
We encourage you to give the family your love and support by visiting our website at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.