Anna Mae Dollar, 95, died April 7, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor Nursing Home.
She was born in Pall Mall, TN on Aug. 19, 1924 to Omar Neal and Lucy (Crabtree) Neal.
Anna married Gail E. Dollar on March 31, 1945 in Muncie.
There will be a private family burial for Anna at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN 47348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.