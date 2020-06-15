A memorial service will be held at Central Christian Church (Van Buren) Saturday, June 20th at 10 a.m. for Anna Haggerty Wells who passed away in Louisiana Friday, June 12th at the age of 86.
Born in LaFontaine November 8, 1933 to Frieda and Charles Haggerty, she was one of six children. Preceded in death by brothers Fred and Ed, and sister Florence; Anna resided in Marion most of her life and devoted herself to her two children.
Anna was a very proud mother to daughter, Dr. Teresa Bagwell (Brett) Morgan City, Louisiana and son, David Wells Jr. (Michele Jones) Marion. She is also survived by sisters, Edna Whitton (LaFontaine) and Jessie Bollett (Van Buren). Two grandsons, Dustin Bagwell (Maggie) and Joshua Bagwell, and one great-grandson, Finn Bagwell all of Morgan City, Louisiana. Anna is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
As a child of the Depression, she valued hard work and saving nearly everything. She planted a garden to produce vegetables to can each year. As a teen she worked summers detasseling corn for Troyer’s in LaFontaine and will be remembered as a great softball player whose fastball and bunting her way on base is legendary. Anna retired from Thompson Consumer Electronics/RCA after 51 years. She held a record for perfect attendance that earned her numerous awards and a parking place in her name. She loved to cookout, work in her yard, and time with family most. As mom and grandma, she never missed an event no matter what state she had to travel to. She enjoyed vacationing and watching the Hoosiers. Anna was an exceptional mom, sister, and grandma who took care of her family and will be deeply missed.
Following the memorial service, she will be interned at the I.O.O.F. cemetery in LaFontaine.
