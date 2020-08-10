Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms. A few may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.