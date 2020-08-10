Anna Belle Rice, 101, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
There will be an hour of calling, prior to the service, on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Hirschy officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.
