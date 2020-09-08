Ann Place, 78, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, September 11, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 and from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Keplinger Funeral Home and staff recommend everyone visiting our facility and the church follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are required.
