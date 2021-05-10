Ann O’Malley Craig, age 72, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away in Rochester MN after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Harrisburg, PA in 1948 to Paul and Marcie O’Malley (both deceased). Most of her childhood years were in Marion, IN where she graduated from Bennett High School in 1966. She then attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, CO and graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
After moving to Columbia, SC, to pursue graduate studies at the University of South Carolina, she met Jack Craig. They fell in love and were married in 1972. They were gifted with two children, Jason and Jacqueline. Ann was tremendously devoted to her family. Her homemaking skills manifested this. A Craig home was always clean, comfortable, and a delight to the eye. Ann loved to cook and provide wonderful meals for her family, extended family, friends, and guests. An invitation to one of Ann’s meals was a real treat. Ann made certain everyone was comfortable, engaged, and enjoying themselves.
