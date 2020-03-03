Ann (Chapman) Willey, 81, of Gas City, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1938, to Colene Chapman and spent her early years growing up in Jonesboro until she met the love of her life, Ray Willey. They married in 1961 and would spend their 51 years of marriage in Gas City. Ray passed away in 2012.
Ann received her Master’s Degree in Education/English from Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne. She dedicated her life to her community, where she often put service above self. She retired from Mississinewa Community Schools after 42 years of teaching. Over her four decades in the classroom, she shared her love of education and literature with thousands of students, whose lives she touched. Her passion for literature extended beyond the classroom, as she was active on the Gas City-Mill Township library board.
She was also engaged in local and county governance, as she spent many years as a precinct committee person, election poll inspector, and served on the Grant County Election Board. Additionally, she was one of the founding members of Twin City We Care and was active up until this year.
Survivors include her son, Jim (Sharon) Willey of Anderson, and granddaughters, Christian Willey of Fishers, Sophia and Sloane Willey of North Manchester.
In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Colene, in 1993.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ann’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Twin City We Care, c/o Betty Harris, 1062 Walnut Creek Ln., Gas City, IN 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
