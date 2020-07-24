Anita M. (Swoveland) Reid, 74, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020 at IUHealth Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 28th in the Zion Lutheran Church 308 S. Monroe St., Hartford City. Burial follows at Eaton Union Cemetery, Eaton, IN.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Monday, July 27th at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City and Tuesday at the church, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made in her name to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences to the family may be sent to WatersFuneralHomes.com.
