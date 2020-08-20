Andrew Jay "Andy" Inskeep, 44, of Ridgefield, Washington, died Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Skamania County, Washington, giving his life to save others. He was born on May 19, 1976 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to John and Joyce (Bush) Inskeep.
Andy lived his life in complete service to God as a youth pastor in Indiana, Virginia, Kansas and Washington. He also served as a lead pastor in Colville, Washington. His desire was to lead teens to the light and love of Jesus so that they may come to know Him, live for Him and, one day, experience His kingdom fully. He died a hero, saving the lives of several members of his youth group before he was overcome by the current of the river. He was humble, kind and compassionate to everyone he met. He was not only a leader of young people, but a beloved friend and mentor. Andy loved Jesus. He loved his wife. He loved the Church. His passion for seeing the lost receive hope and the grace of Jesus will be his legacy.
Andy was a 1994 graduate of Lakeview Christian in Marion, Indiana, received his BA in Religion from Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia, his Master of Ministry from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, and his Master of Divinity from the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Maria Swinger in Wabash, Indiana on March 1, 2003. Andy was the Youth Pastor at Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene and also was a basketball coach at View Ridge Middle School in Ridgefield. Previously he coached girls basketball for the Colville School District. He was a member of the Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene. Andy was an avid reader, enjoyed running, working out, watching all sports, and playing board games with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Swinger-Inskeep and foster daughter, Elizaroze Evensen, both of Ridgefield, mother, Joyce Inskeep of Marion, brother, Daniel "Danny" (Shelly) Inskeep of Marion, sister, Teresa (Ubaldo) Salazar of Marshall, Texas, foster brother Rod (Heather) Hernandez of Montana, Michigan and nieces and nephews, Stella Inskeep and Elijah Inskeep, both of Marion, James Salazar, Angela Salazar, Keren Salazar and Lucy Salazar, all of Marshall, Texas, in-laws, Marcia and Ron Hensley of Wabash, and sisters-in-law, Heather (Dan) Purvis of Kokomo, Indiana, and Kaleigh Hensley of Wabash. He was preceded in death by his father, John Inskeep.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Wabash Friends Church, 3563 S. State Road 13, Wabash, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the church. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash. The service will also be streamed live on Facebook and will be viewed at Colville Church of the Nazarene at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday, August 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ridgefield, Washington.
Preferred memorial is the Andrew J. Inskeep Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene at <https://ppay.co/XyiTG_PaHeM or P.O. Box 118, Ridgefield, WA 98642.
The memorial guest book for Andy may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
