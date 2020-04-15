Andrew H. Stutzman, 62, of Monroe, IN, entered into Eternal Rest at 2:46 p.m. on April 7, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IN. He was born to Henry J. and Mary (Miller) Stutzman on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1957, in Plain City, OH. He married Edna (Hilty) Stutzman on Thursday, July 28, 1977 in Adams County, IN. Andrew was a carpenter and was of the Old Order Amish Church.
Private Calling and services were held at the Stutzman residence with Bishop Ruben A. Schwartz officiating. Interment followed in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Adams County.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.