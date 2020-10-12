Andra Lynn Barbier (Powell/Mobley), 71, of Naples, FL passed away on October 7, 2020.
Andra was born in Marion, Indiana on May 29, 1949 to the late Roseanna Reynolds. She graduated from Oak Hill high school in 1967 and Marion Community School of Practical Nursing in 1986. Andra served veterans as a Licensed Practical Nurse with the Department of Veterans Affairs in both Marion and Naples for 27 years. After retirement she volunteered at the Southwest Florida Animal Conservancy. She loved animals, reading and the beach.
Andra is survived by her husband John Barbier; daughter Bethany (Danny) Mendez; siblings Richard (Micki) Shirar, Susie Cruzan, Mike (Linda) Reynolds; grandchildren Bryan (Cayla) Colburn, Megan (Kody) Lewis, Isaiah and Isa Mendez; great-grandchildren Carter and Ryder Colburn, Kaden and Kora Lewis. She is preceded in death by her mother, daughter Kristy Osthimer, cousin Melody Gibson, nephew John Cruzan and niece Madisyn Reynolds.
Celebration of life service to be determined. Donations may be made to The Humane Society at https://www.humanesociety.org/.
