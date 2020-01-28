Amy Lee Brunner, 50, died 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1969 in Columbia City to John J. and Dianne R. (Friedman) Phillips. Her father precedes her in death.
She married Jeffrey D. Brunner on Jan. 24, 1998 in Columbia City.
Amy’s Celebration of Life will be 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Portside Pizza, 5310 N. Old 22, Columbia City, IN 46725
Amy’s wishes are to be cremated.
Memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation/Awareness, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas Texas 75267-8572
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
